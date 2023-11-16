Logan Paul Wants To Win The WWE Tag Team Titles With This Fellow Star

WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul, has teased potentially teaming with Dominik Mysterio and going after the WWE tag team titles in the future.

During a recent edition of his "Impaulsive" podcast, the YouTuber outlined what he aims to do in the future in WWE. Paul stated that he is keen to pull off high-flying, daredevil moves, much like Mick Foley and Jeff Hardy, and also pitched the idea of teaming up with Dominik.

"I'm trying do some Mick Foley-type, off the top of the cage onto the table from 30-feet high, Jeff Hardy-type sh*t, Swanton Bomb. That's what I want to do," said the United States Champion. "I want to do it with the endeavor and pursuit of getting more belts. Do I become tag team champion with Dominik Mysterio? Could be fun. You got two heels, you got two people that the audience loves to hate. I like Dom."

Paul defeated Dominik's father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to win his first title, the United States Championship, at Crown Jewel, and has had some interactions with Dominik following the win. Paul gave a shoutout to Dominik at UFC 295, where he misspelled the "NXT" North American Champion's name, following which Dominik reciprocated, intentionally misspelling the US Champion's name. Paul gave another shoutout to Mysterio on his brother Jake Paul's YouTube video as well.

WWE has set up a few feuds and storylines through Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, indicating a possibility that he could team with Dominik in the future. Rey Mysterio, who has had feuds with both Paul and his son Dominik, recently stated that he would be interested in facing them in a tag team match, with musician Bad Bunny on his side. Paul hasn't wrestled since his US Championship win, but was recently announced for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next year, which will take place in Australia.