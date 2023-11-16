Logan Paul Officially Announced For Upcoming WWE PLE

WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event is coming to Perth, Australia on February 24, 2024 and along for the ride will be current United States Champion "The Maverick" Logan Paul, as announced on X Wednesday night.

Paul, fresh off of a win over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to secure his first title since becoming a WWE superstar, adds to the allure of the first Australia PLE since Super ShowDown in 2018. Aside from his natural athleticism and the quickness with which he's taken to the wrestling business, resulting in several memorable moments since his debut in 2021, Paul's worldwide acclaim brings a lot to the table in terms of promoting the WWE brand. He did that once more this past weekend, appearing with the US title in tow, shouting out Dominik Mysterio, at UFC 295 in at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Taking Paul's level of prestige internationally once again, this time to Australia, is only fitting.

Since his debut, Paul has teamed with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, then beat The Miz at SummerSlam. From there, he would challenge Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, albeit unsuccessfully, but nearly stole the show with an elbow drop onto the announce table whilst taking a selfie. Other notable Paul moments in WWE include highlight reel moments with Ricochet at the Royal Rumble, Money In the Bank, and during their one-on-one match at SummerSlam; a WrestleMania 39; and most recently, his United States Championship win over Rey Mysterio.

With Elimination Chamber now officially on the horizon, Logan Paul's inclusion only adds to the likelihood of another moment that will wow the crowd in Perth.