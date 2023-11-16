Logan Paul Says This WWE Star Has Been 'So Nice' To Him

While Logan Paul may be despised by the WWE Universe, he's receiving love and support from a top WWE star — Cody Rhodes.

On his "Impaulsive" podcast, Paul discussed his recent United States Championship win against Rey Mysterio as well as his growing friendship with Dominik Mysterio. While talking about Mysterio, he revealed that Cody Rhodes has been a great help to him in WWE and has been very supportive.

"Another person who has just been so nice to me in the WWE is Cody Rhodes. Like so nice to me. He was on this podcast ... Just a great guy," said Paul.

The United States Champion also spelled out how "The American Nightmare" has helped him since he joined WWE. "He's awesome and he gives me advice and helps me in words of encouragement and checks in on me. He's just like an awesome dude," Paul remarked about Rhodes.

Rhodes and Paul haven't faced each other in WWE yet, but Paul mentioned the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner as one of the stars he'd like to defend his title.

The celebrity wrestler also added that WWE's Chief Content Office, Triple H, has been superb towards him and reiterated that he's thoroughly enjoying being a part of the WWE. "Triple H gave me the kudos as well ... it's just like an awesome organization and I'm so happy to be a part of it," he added.

Triple H and Rhodes aren't the only ones in WWE who appear to hold admiration for Paul. Rey Mysterio, his most recent opponent, recently said that the celebrity wrestler and boxer has earned his respect and that of the entire WWE locker room. This recognition is attributed to Paul's appreciation for the industry and his willingness to put in the hard work."