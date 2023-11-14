WWE United States Champion Logan Paul On Who's Next

The new WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul, has named several potential opponents for his title, including the possibility of facing two former tag team champions at the same time.

The celebrity wrestler appeared on his brother Jake Paul's recent YouTube video, where he stated that he's willing to face anyone in the future, which includes the likes of Cody Rhodes and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

"Whoever wants it, whoever wants it. If it's Roman, if it's Cody, if it's LA Knight, I don't give a sh*t, bro," said Paul to his brother. "I [will] take on both The Usos at once. I don't give a damn. My whole life I've been solo, minus right now with Jake and all the times before that."

Paul, who was seen wearing the United States Championship around his waist, mentioned WWE star Dominik Mysterio in the video as well. "Real quick, shoutout to Dominik Mysterio," said the United States Champion.

The YouTuber defeated Dominik's father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win his first WWE title. Dominik and his father have been at loggerheads with each other for over a year and even faced each other earlier this year at WrestleMania 39.

Paul, meanwhile, faced Seth Rollins at "The Show of Shows" this year, losing to "The Visionary." However, he managed to bounce back and win the two matches he competed in after that match, one of which was the aforementioned title win against Mysterio, and the other against Ricochet. Of the stars he mentioned in his video, Paul faced Reigns at last year's Crown Jewel, while he also wrestled Knight at this year's Money in the Bank ladder match, which Damian Priest won.