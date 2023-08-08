Logan Paul Explains Why He Likes Being A Heel In WWE

As the babyface during his rivalries against The Miz and Roman Reigns, Logan Paul quickly realized how merciless the WWE Universe can be, and that modern-day fans don't exactly adhere to the "boo the bad guys" and "cheer the good guys" dictum followed by fans that preceded them.

Paul — heavily booed during his run as a babyface — is evidently a lot more in his element since turning heel, a role that many believe comes naturally to him. In a recent interview with "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Paul was asked if he preferred playing the antagonist after excelling in that role in his recent rivalry with Ricochet.

"I'm here to put on a show," Paul said. "My fiancé, who recently started coming to my wrestling shows, asked me, 'Does it bother you when the whole stadium is booing you?' I said, 'Nina, the commodity here is time. It's not about being liked. People are giving me their most valuable commodity, which is their time. If I can evoke a reaction out of the consumer, we've won.'"

Paul stressed that if he can keep evoking reactions from the WWE Universe, he is primed to have "a very fruitful career" in wrestling.

"I'm not a bad guy, I'm THE bad guy," Paul continued. "And it's f—ing fantastic. When I'm there, just being an a-hole, puppeteering the crowd, and getting under my opponent's skin in every little way I can, there's a part of me that ignites. It's a little scary, but I love the idea of being able to — essentially — conduct an entire audience however I want, whenever I want with what I say."

Paul was once again praised for his performance against Ricochet at last Saturday's SummerSlam premium live event, with many pundits and wrestlers suggesting that very few athletes from outside the industry have taken to the business as quickly as the YouTube influencer has.