WWE SummerSlam 2023: 4 Things We Hated And 4 Things We Loved

Speaking of matches that ended up being about previous SummerSlam events, the WWE Women's Championship contest had an entire story of its own — that was immediately upended when the prophecy of Damage CTRL, which came into existence exactly one year earlier, was finally fulfilled.

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair was not a perfect match. It started out really well, with all three women executing intricate three-way spots to perfection, but that was never going to be sustainable, and at some point things started to go awry. It has to be mentioned that Flair was involved in many, if not all, of the spots that appeared to go wrong — we don't want to pile on her, but it's been pretty difficult not to notice that things have been off with The Queen since her latest comeback. Still, the match was entertaining, and it really got into gear when Belair appeared to injure her knee on a fall to the outside. The injury was a work, but a well-executed work, and when she shoved off the ringside officials trying to help her to the back and limped back to the ring, there was a tangible sense of superhuman determination around her, a total refusal to lose. The injury spot made her picture-perfect 450 splash seem even more impressive, and when she actually won the title back, it felt like a huge win by someone who had gone to their absolute limits for the gold.

...and then IYO SKY cashed in her briefcase.

It was so well done. After all the hand-wringing we've all done about Damage CTRL, all the recent teases that they might break up, none of that mattered Saturday night. Bayley came in like a wrecking ball, smashing Flair and Asuka with the briefcase before tossing it to her partner, who hit her signature moonsault on Belair to win the championship and celebrated with her teammates, including a returning Dakota Kai, still on the shelf with an ACL injury. They might be nominal heels, but watching a member of this group reach the top of the mountain was an incredible moment, and for it to be SKY, who's been one of the best wrestlers in the world for more than a decade, is just awesome. We really hope WWE does some interesting things with her reign ... but to be honest, we're almost more interested in Belair, who just got screwed out of her title again, this time after sacrificing everything she had to win it. We've been waiting for some time now for "The EST" to finally, officially snap, and this might be the thing that does it. The match wasn't perfect, but the storytelling most certainly was.