Roman Reigns Beating Cody Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Was Always The Right Call

It was never going to be this easy for Cody Rhodes. If you thought Rhodes was going to smoothly waltz into WrestleMania without a taste of adversity, that likely explains your disappointment today.

But WWE is employing basic storytelling here, calling upon the concept of "the Hero's Journey" to ultimately get Rhodes where he eventually needs to be. In the meantime, some trials and tribulations await him — and it began in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Take a look at Rhodes' current stint in WWE, and you'll find zero challenges he's had to encounter. The prodigal son triumphantly returned at WrestleMania 38 with a feel-good victory over Seth Rollins. From there, he engaged in his one — and only — feud, sweeping Rollins across their trilogy of matches. Then came the injury — and there's no telling what would have happened had that never happened — but we're here now. And, after recovering from his torn pec, he walked right into the Royal Rumble as entrant No. 30 and punched his ticket to the main event at WrestleMania with his victory. Still no signs of trouble, difficulty, or even just a hint of bad luck.

In the months since, Rhodes has stepped into the ring on a few occasions, and it's been a walk in the park. On one occasion, he even managed to defeat Baron Corbin while still wearing dress clothes. And at no point did you ever get the sense he was in jeopardy. Even on the mic, he seemed certain that a WrestleMania victory was on the horizon and conveyed that to his fanbase. As a babyface, he did what he was supposed to do — make you believe. But the downfall is truly what was waiting around the corner for Cody Rhodes because for his ascendancy to truly mean something, he must first overcome the struggle.