Backstage Update On Why Trish Stratus Vs. Becky Lynch Pulled From WWE Summerslam 2023

WWE SummerSlam is now less than two days away, and many fans are still wondering why Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus was not booked for one of the biggest events of the year.

In another update, Fightful Select reports that both women are healthy and available to work the show. However, WWE has been adamant about limiting the runtimes for premium live events. With eight matches already confirmed for this year's SummerSlam, a Lynch vs. Stratus rematch would have been limited on time.

As a result, WWE made the decision to book the match for the August 14 episode of "WWE Raw" in Winnipeg, although there was said to be consideration for the match to be pushed back to WWE Payback on September 2. Fightful also noted that both women were not thrilled with the adjustment.

While not confirmed, there was a belief among fans that Lynch vs. Stratus taking place at SummerSlam could have been the conclusion to their storyline considering it's been going on since WrestleMania season. Stratus first returned to WWE at the end of February to aid Lynch and Lita in their feud against Damage CTRL, which led to a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39. Stratus admitted that she found her creative plans to be "special" and that she would be sticking around for a while.

Stratus turned heel in April and defeated Lynch in their first singles encounter at Night of Champions before both women took part in the 2023 women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Lynch then went on to beat Zoey Stark to earn another singles encounter against the Hall of Famer.