Trish Stratus Found WrestleMania 39 Plans To Be 'Something Special,' Prompting Her Return

Since retiring from full-time competition in 2006, Trish Stratus has only competed in a handful of matches. More recently, she took part in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and teamed with Lita at WWE Evolution before putting over Charlotte Flair in a singles match at SummerSlam 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer is now set for another return at WrestleMania 39 when she teams with Lita and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL.

During a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Stratus discussed why this six-woman tag team match appealed to her.

"I've always said, 'Why would I come out of retirement?' I had a perfect post-retirement moment with Charlotte, a SummerSlam match, a great match, and for me, it was a generational face-off," Stratus said. "But to have us face off was really special, unique, and the timing of it being in Toronto was just perfect... That pretty much could have been the perfect ending, and I always said it would have to take something super special, it's gotta be fun, it's gotta be challenging. It has to be something special. It has to impact the next generation. It has to make the fans interested. There's so much happening and so much that's being offered with this pairing that it's very special and everything I could ask for in a return."

Stratus has a particular interest in how "generational" her WrestleMania match will be as she gets to reunite with Lita while Becky Lynch and Bayley represent the current generation on opposing sides, all while Dakota Kai and IYO SKY represent the future of the business. While she may not be known as the best to ever do it, Stratus believes she has wisdom that she can pass down to the next generations.

