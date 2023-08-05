GUNTHER Beats Drew McIntyre At WWE SummerSlam, Continues Historic IC Title Reign

Physicality is to be expected when the likes of Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER square off, and their championship match at SummerSlam didn't disappoint, with the champion successfully defending his title in a brutal slugfest. It was a return engagement for two out of the three opponents from Wrestlemania's triple threat Intercontinental title battle, and chops, slams, dropkicks, and Claymores told the tale. McIntyre's downfall came after being tossed off the turnbuckle and catching the top rope between the legs, followed by a splash from the champion and a stack powerbomb for the 1-2-3.

The win moves GUNTHER within roughly a week of Pedro Morales' Intercontinental title run of 424 days, and brings him ever closer to making history by eclipsing The Honky Tonk Man's reign of 454 days, which could potentially culminate in just three weeks barring any major upset.

With that historic milestone now very much in his sights, "The Ring General" is riding higher than ever. Whoever is next for GUNTHER may very well be an afterthought, with an all-time Intercontinental title run well within reach.