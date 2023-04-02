Sheamus And Drew McIntyre React To Epic WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

GUNTHER successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship on night two of WrestleMania 39, continuing the longest reign of an Intercontinental title since The Honky Tonk Man. Defeating both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the process, GUNTHER successfully won his first WrestleMania match, with the three men putting on a physical, hard-hitting match for the ages.

Following their historic match, both Sheamus and McIntyre posted a photo where they looked like they had passed out backstage, with "The Celtic Warrior" mentioning the two would have some "PINTS" after the bout and hashtagging "BangerMania." Immediately following the match, Sheamus also tweeted his usual "banger after banger" post, dozens of times. In the build to the match, the two long-time friends had been at odds, with this post seemingly putting to bed their issues.

During the match, Sheamus and McIntyre went back and forth looking to win the Intercontinental Championship, with McIntyre even breaking up a Sheamus pin to win the belt. The finish to the match saw GUNTHER secure the pin over McIntyre, amidst rumors that the former WWE Champion's contract is about to expire this year.

Fellow WWE superstar Big E also reacted to the match via social media, stating the triple threat might have become his new favorite match. He also posted a photo of meat in reference to the three big "meaty" men. Tonight's show also featured another continuation of a historic reign, with Bianca Belair defeating Asuka to continue her year-long "Raw" Women's Championship reign which took her WrestleMania streak to 3-0.