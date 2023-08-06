WWE SummerSlam: 3 Biggest Losers And 3 Biggest Winners
WWE SummerSlam was a show that delivered some expected results and offered a few — but very few — surprises. While much of the card was predictable, from LA Knight winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal to Ronda Rousey being choked out by her real-life best friend to Roman Reigns retaining his world title yet again, the so-called "Biggest Party of the Summer" did not fail to entertain, with several exceptionally fun matches and at least one major twist (though your mileage may vary on how fun that was).
Now that we've all put down our Slim Jims and Mike's Harder Lemonades and can step back and survey the wreckage from said party, who were the biggest winners and losers on the night? Who walked out of Detroit with their heads held high, gold around their waists, and who moves on to WWE Payback in Pittsburgh with a chip on their shoulder? We're here to provide the answers.
Winner: Logan Paul
Love him or hate him, Logan Paul needed this win against Ricochet at SummerSlam to keep his admittedly impressive talent relevant as he continues his journey in WWE. The elder Paul brother had not gotten a "W" in a WWE ring since last SummerSlam, when he defeated The Miz. Though he had impressive showings at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Money In The Bank, Paul just hadn't been able to score the victory. That changed Saturday night after a flurry of "viral" moments and high spots from both Paul and Ricochet. While he did need help from another friend — this time his "Impaulsive" podcast co-host, Jeff Wittek, slipped him some brass knuckles — a win is a win, especially when you're up against as impressive and underrated talent as Ricochet.
With this victory under his belt, the Logan Paul haters may end up being winners as well, as the part-time star is set for a return to boxing in October, meaning he may not be seen in a WWE ring for a while.
Loser: Finn Balor
What's next for Finn Balor, and why will it not be another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship? Balor's match for the title against Seth Rollins, the man who injured him at SummerSlam seven years ago and cost him a title, was set up perfectly, with Balor's "SEVEN" marked across his surgically repaired shoulder and Rollins even playing mind games, wearing the same ring vest he did that fateful night.
While Balor didn't initially come down to the ring with his fellow Judgment Day members, Damian Priest eventually did come down to the ring with the Money In The Bank briefcase and called out Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley from the crowd. After many shenanigans, which is to be expected from the Judgment Day members, Balor refusing to take the briefcase to hit Rollins initially when it was offered by Priest made him look a little silly. When Balor finally was able to grab the briefcase later on, he ate a brutal stomp by Rollins and lost to him yet again. It looks like we're headed back to the story of dissension in the Judgment Day, and it's not looking good for Balor to get another shot at Rollins anytime soon.
Winner: Cody Rhodes
Can Cody Rhodes finally finish the story now that he's won his rubber match against Brock Lesnar? Fans of "The American Nightmare" certainly hope so after this seemingly pointless, though oftentimes rather enjoyable (like a guilty pleasure) feud. But it's time for Rhodes to move on, though he will do so with something he didn't have before.
Rhodes seems to have earned Lesnar's respect after Lesnar sent him to Suplex City and Rhodes continually beat the 10-count to keep the match going. The energy Rhodes was able to muster to get back in the ring, even after taking a F5 through the announce table, was impressive — anyone defeating someone who could arguably be called "Mr. SummerSlam" is impressive, especially given that this was Rhodes' first appearance at the premium live event in eight years. Lesnar raising Rhodes' hand and celebrating with an embrace after the match was a nice touch to end this storyline.
Losers: Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and women's wrestling fans
Lynch and Stratus themselves were already frustrated enough that their feud, which Stratus even came out of retirement for, was pushed off the SummerSlam card due to long run times and time constraints for WWE premium live events, which always seems to run long as it is. It seemed like WWE added an apology to at least Lynch by running a video package for her on the show, which had previously been aired on their programming, highlighting her career thus far in the company and ending with her ongoing feud with Stratus, but it wasn't nearly enough.
The match will go ahead on an episode of "WWE Raw" in Winnipeg on August 14, but for fans who had been expecting at least four women's matches on SummerSlam, the inclusion of the video package stung a bit. At least Rhea Ripley graced our screens for a few moments a referee distraction for Finn Balor in his match against Seth Rollins. With a pointless battle royal and multiple sponsorship spots throughout the night, it certainly seemed like time could be made for Lynch and Stratus.
Winner: IYO SKY
Of the women's matches we did get on SummerSlam, however, IYO SKY cashing in her Money In The Bank contract to win the WWWE Women's title (after Bianca Belair briefly reclaimed it by defeating Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match) was one of the best parts of the night. Though some had speculated such a thing might happen prior to SummerSlam, it was not entirely expected, and was one of the event's legitimate surprises.
While there seemed to be tension with SKY and Bayley on Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Bayley absolutely clobbering Flair and Asuka with SKY's briefcase before SKY cashed in to win the title was a nice touch of heel work for the Damage CTRL leader, and the inclusion of Dakota Kai at the end of the match was a perfect touch for the cash-in. Here's hoping Kai is cleared for competition soon, or at least returns to being at ringside, and Damage CTRL and SKY can get a storyline they deserve. Any fresh storyline with new competitors for this women's championship makes us all winners.
Loser: Jey Uso
While Jey Uso is still the only person to get a pinfall victory over his cousin Roman Reigns in three years, tonight's Tribal Combat match and certain continuation of the Bloodline storyline following Jimmy Uso's return and betrayal of his own twin wasn't the ending many fans had in mind for SummerSlam, though many couldn't tell you just how they thought the match would go (did anyone else think maybe the elders would be at ringside?). The match itself was a slow burn of all kinds of spots imaginable, from table smashes to fights in the crowd to Reigns accidentally spearing Solo Sikoa, who came out of nowhere to help his cousin. It was enjoyable, until it just... wasn't.
Jey may have a pinfall victory Reigns, but not where it counts — Reigns remains Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. We'll have to wait a few days to hopefully find out Jimmy's reasoning for defending the Tribal Chief and turning on his brother upon his return, but for now, it was not a good night for Jey Uso.