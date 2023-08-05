Becky Lynch Video Package Airs On WWE SummerSlam After Lynch Vs. Trish Stratus Was Cut

Despite her match with Trish Stratus being cut from SummerSlam, WWE aired a video package on the broadcast highlighting Lynch's journey and WWE career.

The previously broadcasted video package featured quotes from "The Man" herself, showing her beginning to train as a wrestler, her time in "WWE NXT," and highlights of her career so far on the main roster. The video concludes with footage of her ongoing feud with Stratus.

"I will always overcome and I will always find a way to win in the end," Lynch says in the video.

Lynch and Stratus were set to face off in a Night of Champions rematch on SummerSlam, but the match was cut due to run times of WWE's premium live events. It's been reported that the match would not have been given adequate time for the feud. The match will now take place on an episode of "WWE Raw" in Winnipeg on August 14.

Lynch is not in Detroit for SummerSlam, and posted a photo Friday night of herself with a beach in the background, saying "Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember." Both stars were reportedly frustrated with the change.