WWE SmackDown 8/04/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Man ... we wanted to love the Bloodline stuff this week, particularly on the eve of SummerSlam. We still want to love it. But it didn't entirely leave us feeling the way we wanted to be feeling on Friday night.

It started off great. Heyman obviously always cuts a good promo, Jey obviously always cuts a good promo, and we were really enjoying Jey trying to get Solo to understand that he's being manipulated. And it was working! Solo was ordering Paul Heyman out of the ring. This seemed like what Jey wanted. But then he superkicked Solo in the face, which ... why? I guess we get why in the simplest possible sense, but it seemed like a such a weird time to ambush your brother after you just got done telling him you love him and you think he's being used. But whatever, we could get over that.

The main event match, though, didn't work for us at all. We were hoping the "will Jey turn Solo" thread would continue, but instead it was a story about whether Solo would beat up Jey so much that he wouldn't make it to SummerSlam, which is hilarious because we all know Jey Uso is going to wrestle at SummerSlam. Jey obviously ended up winning, using the Spear in the process, and then also won the ensuing post-match fight with Solo, hitting him several times with a chair and causing the announcers to wonder if he was going to make it to SummerSlam. Which again, yes, he will be there, but now they have an excuse for why he's not there at first and then suddenly shows up, and that irritates us a bit, because it's a potential pathway to a really terrible booking decision that we're very worried will happen on Saturday. We don't want WWE doing Clash at the Castle/WrestleMania 39 call-backs where Solo shows up out of nowhere; we want him at ringside the entire time with conflicting emotions warring across his face during Tribal Combat. We didn't care who could beat each other up the most on this episode of "SmackDown," we cared about how this Bloodline situation really makes Solo feel. He's guaranteed to be a huge part of the SummerSlam match, and we want him in there as a character, not as a plot device.

Last week, the Bloodline segment gave us hope. In case you couldn't tell, this week's Bloodline segment has us a little worried. Hopefully for no reason. Fingers crossed.