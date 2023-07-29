WWE SmackDown 7/28/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The WWE women's division content this week was weird, to say the least. They're supposed to be building to Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, but it seemed to us that there are suddenly two stories happening here instead of one (and maybe there always were).

One the one hand, there's Flair and Belair, who ended up as tag team partners this week for extremely dubious reasons, and of course their opponents were the women's tag team champions, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, because why would WWE want to make the new champions look strong after their title win and also it's not like there are any other women's tag teams anyway, since Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have apparently vanished into the ether. Of course the match turns into a game of "Anything you can do, I can do better" between the singles competitors, and of course the drama in the match is not which team will win, but which member of the winning steam will score the victory. That can be compelling enough in some cases, but not here, when Flair and Belair are involved in a three-way feud for a championship neither of them holds.

The other member of that feud is Asuka, who had a backstage segment not with either of her SummerSlam opponents, but with IYO SKY, holder of the women's Money in the Bank briefcase. Obviously we won't know this until SummerSlam itself, and probably after, but this episode felt like the women's division was slightly jumping the gun, laying groundwork for singles feuds between Flair and Belair and Asuka and SKY. Not the worst idea in and of itself, but strange to see right before the triple threat championship match.

Speaking of which, if we had to guess at this point, we'd say Charlotte and Bianca cost each other the title, Asuka retains, and then IYO cashes in. Lord knows we can't imagine a Flair/Belair WrestleMania match that doesn't involve gold, but if we're already kicking things off in August, they can let the other two have some time in the sun first.