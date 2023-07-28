LA Knight, Sheamus Named As First Entrants In WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal

This year's SummerSlam is going to feature a beefy, spicy new addition to WWE's summertime tradition, as it will host the first-ever SummerSlam Battle Royal, presented by Slim Jim.

On Friday night's "WWE SmackDown," L.A. Knight and former world champion Sheamus were announced as the first two entrants in the battle royal, with Knight visiting WWE official Adam Pearce backstage to demand entry into the melee. Pearce was seemingly pitching the match on the phone to unseen higher-ups before being interrupted by Knight and scheduled Knight for a match against Sheamus for next Friday's "SmackDown."

The SummerSlam Battle Royal will feature a yet-to-be-specified number of "Raw" and "SmackDown" stars at the August 5 event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. There is no word on what the prize for the winner will be, if any.

Knight has been on something of a losing streak as of late, not winning a televised match since late June, despite the former Impact World Champion's boisterous popularity amongst WWE fans.