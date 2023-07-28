WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/28 - Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Appear, Finals For US Title Invitational

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 28, 2023, coming to you live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana!

Before Roman Reigns and Jey Uso collide in Tribal Combat with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line, the two men are both scheduled to make appearances on tonight's show. Jey has made it no secret that he's seeking retribution on Reigns since "The Head Of The Table" and Solo Sikoa heinously attacked his brother Jimmy Uso three weeks ago.

The next Number One Contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship will be determined, as Rey Mysterio goes one-on-one with Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship Invitationals. Mysterio overcame LA Knight, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes in a Fatal Four-Way semi-finals match while Escobar defeated Grayson Waller, Butch, and AJ Styles.

Speaking of Styles, as the issues between himself and Karrion Kross continue to mound, Kross will be colliding with Styles' fellow O.C. teammate Karl Anderson. Kross blinded Anderson and Luke Gallows with a backstage attack on the July 14 episode of "SmackDown", costing Styles his aforementioned United States Championship semi-finals match.

Additionally, Women's Champion Asuka, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Bobby Lashley are all slated to be in town.