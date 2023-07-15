WWE SmackDown 7/14/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Ever since it was reported that Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso was the plan for SummerSlam, we've had this theory. We'd love to see Jey as champion, but we're not sure WWE is ready to end Reigns' historic title run just yet. But we also do not want to see Reigns straight-up beat Jey, even with the traditional Bloodline ref bump + interference. That would just be fundamentally wrong for the story these two men have been telling for the last three years. So, what if at SummerSlam, Jey has Roman beat, but purposefully gets himself counted out or otherwise decides not to win the championship, because he realizes he doesn't want to be like Roman. He doesn't want to be the Tribal Chief.

It's a concept that's probably a little too outside-the-box for WWE — the idea of any character intentionally not winning the world title because some things are more important than individual success just isn't something we'd ever expect to see from this company — but after Friday's promo segment between Jey and Paul Heyman, we're very slightly starting to wonder if that's where we're going. After Jey cut another incredible promo (one WINC staff member suggested he's currently one of the top 10 promos in wrestling, and they're right) Heyman came out to plant the seeds out doubt. Specifically, this segment revolved around Jey openly saying that he was going to dethrone Reigns and become the new Tribal Chief. Heyman initially responded that Jey's passion reminded him of Roman — which immediately brought Jey up short, conflicted emotions playing across his face. Become Roman is the last thing he wants to do. Heyman then pivoted, saying that Jey doesn't have the conscience to be Tribal Chief, because if he cared so much about his brother, Jimmy, he wouldn't have turned on Reigns and pinned him at Money in the Bank, actions that led to Roman's retaliation.

So we have Jey, who has previously said he doesn't want to be Tribal Chief, now saying he does want that, to which Heyman is responding that he doesn't have what it takes. In other words, Heyman is reiterating Reigns' own perspective — that Reigns does everything he does out of love for his family — and saying that since Jey's actions led to Jimmy's injuries, Jey doesn't have enough of that love to make the hard decisions required of someone in Reigns' position. It seems to us that the only way to counter that narrative, and thus the only way to end this story effectively, would be to have Jey shine the light of truth on those lies. Which is what he would be doing if he demonstrated to Reigns that he could beat him to become champion if he wanted to, but that actually loving your family means standing firm against the temptation of power, not giving in to it. Reigning over your family with an iron fist isn't loving them, it's loving yourself.

We're still having a hard time believing this could actually happen in a WWE story, but this chapter made us think it's at least possible. And if not, at least Jey got to superkick Heyman.