Six Matches Already Being Discussed For SummerSlam 2023

Six matches are reportedly in the works for WWE's next premium live event, SummerSlam, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer."

As of this writing, WWE has yet to officially announce any matches for the show, but Meltzer is reporting that one of the six matches will be Jey Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. At this past weekend's Money in the Bank show, Reigns was pinned by Jey during the Bloodline Civil War match. It was the first time in three-and-a-half years that "The Tribal Chief" was pinned in a match.

According to the report, Cody Rhodes will once again find himself in a match against Brock Lesnar. The last time that Rhodes faced Lesnar was on May 27 at Night of Champions, where Lesnar won the match via referee's stoppage after "The American Nightmare" passed out to the Kimura Lock.

At Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez because Baszler turned on Rousey. Now the two former teammates could be facing each other at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre made his WWE return at Money in the Bank — which was his first appearance since WrestleMania 39 — and attacked GUNTHER, who had just retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle. The match-up between McIntyre and GUNTHER could also happen at the "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Other matches that are a possibility include WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus versus Becky Lynch, and a triple threat match between WWE Women's Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. This year's SummerSlam will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.