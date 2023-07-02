Backstage Reason For WWE Splitting Up Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank event featured a number of surprises and one of those included Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey in the midst of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense. As a result, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were able to regain the gold, and it appears Baszler and Rousey are on track for a singles clash.

During the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted that this was always the plan, however, Rousey's arm injury from before WrestleMania 39 is what screwed up the timeline. He claimed that Rousey has a "hard out" for her next hiatus or possible departure, which will occur long before WrestleMania 40 rolls around.

"The point is that whatever it is they're planning to do, they want to do a feud," Meltzer explained. "The whole tag team was to set up Ronda and Shayna doing a feud. Ronda wanted to do this feud with Shayna, she got what she wanted. She's always wanted to do it because Shayna's the one who got her into pro wrestling... So to pay her back, they're going to do a program. I don't know if it's one match, I don't know if it's two or three, but based on whenever that out is, they had to get it done now."

Meltzer reiterated that prior to Rousey's injury, there were plans for them to have a longer title reign that would've allowed fans to see the cracks forming before the inevitable split. As of this writing, it remains to be seen when Rousey vs. Baszler will take place. WWE SummerSlam will be the next premium live event in Detroit on August 5.

