Bobby Lashley Briefly Returns On WWE SmackDown, Drives Off With Street Profits

Bobby Lashley made his return to "WWE SmackDown," following an on-screen absence that began after A.J. Styles defeated Lashley in the semifinals of the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In a backstage segment, a car was seen parking outside the arena in front of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits were then greeted by Lashley, who stepped out of the car and then invited them into it with him.

Lashley had been appearing on WWE programming infrequently around WrestleMania 39. Although Lashley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the match took place on the episode of "SmackDown" before WrestleMania. Lashley himself did not wrestle on the big show which he was reportedly unhappy with.

Bray Wyatt was set for a program with Lashley going into WrestleMania following Lashley's match against Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. However, the program between Wyatt and Lashley was seemingly scrapped when Wyatt was removed from TV and live events due to an undisclosed illness. Wyatt is still reportedly out of action due to that same illness.