Bobby Lashley Returns To Action At WWE Live Event

Bobby Lashley returned to action at a WWE house show on Saturday.

"The All Mighty" hasn't been featured much on WWE television since being drafted over to "WWE SmackDown" for the first time in years. His last match occurred on the May 12 "SmackDown" when he came up short to AJ Styles in a World Heavyweight Championship semi-finals match. Following the loss, Lashley has not been seen on television or at house shows.

That all changed on June 17 when Lashley returned at a WWE Supershow in Cincinnati, Ohio. In the third bout on the card, Lashley was victorious against Karrion Kross in a first-time singles encounter. As of this writing, there hasn't been any word on why Lashley has been absent for over a month.

The former WWE Champion has had an up and down 2023 thus far. He started off by challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship once again before taking part in the annual Royal Rumble match. Lashley renewed his rivalry with Brock Lesnar that night, which set up a rematch between the two at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lashley emerged the victor by disqualification as it appeared that he was on track to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, Wyatt was removed from storylines due to a reported health issue, which left Lashley without an opponent at the biggest event of the year. He ended up winning the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal just 24 hours before WrestleMania. After a couple of "WWE Raw" appearances in April, Lashley challenged for the U.S. title again at WWE Backlash in a triple threat also involving Theory and Bronson Reed.