Bobby Lashley Apparently Not Happy About Not Having A Match At WrestleMania 39

On the March 31 edition of "WWE SmackDown," Bobby Lashley won the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, joining past winners such as Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, and last year's winner, Madcap Moss. During night two of WrestleMania 39, there was a quick segment where Lashley was honored for winning the Battle Royal.

This evening, Lashley took to social media to share a video of himself not having a match at Mania. The former WWE Champion was originally going to face Bray Wyatt at this year's event, but the match was scrapped after Wyatt was ruled out due to a medical issue.

"This is without a doubt one of the toughest things to swallow," said Lashley. "I got a text from my son last night, 'Dad, are you going to be in the show tomorrow?' It kind of sucks. Things happen. The show has to move. The kids have been to every WrestleMania I had. I've been in the business. I've been to WrestleMania, but this year everything fell apart. Thankful that I got to be in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, but I was really looking forward to being a part of WrestleMania."

Lashley went on to say that he "needs to work harder and do more." "The Almighty" called not having a match a "huge bump in the road" and noted that he was going back to the "drawing board."

Lashley has been lobbying for a match for weeks now, sending out open challenges to everyone and anyone. Since he made his WWE return in 2018, Lashley has not missed a WrestleMania and defeated Omos last year at WrestleMania 38.