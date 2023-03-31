WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (03/31) - Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Come Face To Face, Andre The Giant Battle Royal, Fatal Four-Way Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on March 31, 2023, coming to you live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California!

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face for one last time before they square off at WrestleMania 39 this Sunday. Things between the two men have become personal over the past few months, and they have made their disdain for one another well known.

The André The Giant Battle Royal will be making its highly anticipated return tonight, featuring the likes of Johnny Gargano, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Madcap Moss, Legado Del Fantasma, The O.C., Hit Row, The Brawling Brutes, and Maximum Male Models among others. Moss scored the win during last year's Battle Royal, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to come out on top again this year.

Elsewhere, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Sonya Deville will be colliding in a Fatal Four-Way bout before they team with Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Shotzi, and Chelsea Green respectively in the Women's Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Showcase match at the SoFi Stadium.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will be battling it out with GUNTHER for his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, but ahead of that, they will have to work as a cohesive unit tonight as they go head-to-head with GUNTHER's Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. That task is easier said than done however, as tensions between "The Celtic Warrior" and "The Scottish Warrior" have been on the rise over the past few weeks.