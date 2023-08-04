WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/4 - Jey Uso Vs. Solo Sikoa, The Grayson Waller Effect Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 4, 2023, coming to you live from Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio!

Before he collides with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of "Tribal Chief" tomorrow night at SummerSlam, Jey Uso will be going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa. "The Enforcer" attacked Jey following his match with Grayson Waller last week, which ultimately ended with him and Reigns delivering a Samoan Spike-Spear combination twice to Jey.

United States Champion Austin Theory will be returning to televised action tonight as he collides with Cameron Grimes. Theory last competed on the July 21 episode of "SmackDown", during which he came up short to number one contender Santos Escobar. Grimes himself had a recent encounter with Escobar after coming up short against him in a Fatal Four-Way match in the Semi-Finals of the United States Championship Invitationals along with LA Knight and Sheamus.

Speaking of the latter two men, they will be squaring off in singles competition. Knight and Sheamus both pleaded their case to Adam Pearce as to why they should participate in the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal tomorrow night, and in addition to agreeing to doing so, the WWE official created tonight's match to provide the pair with an opportunity to gain some momentum.

The aforementioned Waller will be bringing back "The Grayson Waller Effect" tonight with special guests Bayley and Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder IYO SKY. Additionally, WWE Women's Champion Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair are all set to make appearances heading into their Triple Threat title match in Detroit.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as LA Knight makes his way down to the ring. Knight says SummerSlam weekend is the biggest party of the summer, and he's been thinking about all the competitors in the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. He says he sees a group of stooges and everyone has a chance of winning, then takes a few shots at Sheamus.

Sheamus' music then hits and he heads down alongside Butch and Ridge Holland.