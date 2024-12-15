Drew McIntyre Defeats Sami Zayn In WWE Return Match At Saturday Night's Main Event

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event, in his first match back after his time off following his Hell in a Cell loss to CM Punk. McIntyre attacked Zayn after the latter's match two weeks ago against Seth Rollins in the main event of "WWE Raw." McIntyre accused Zayn of "selling out" by rejoining the original Bloodline and teaming alongside Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames. McIntyre attacked his opponent again this week on "Raw" after Zayn challenged him for the NBC special, but Zayn attacked him backstage.

Zayn started firing off hands before the bell rang and McIntyre was still dressed in his ring jacket. Zayn started off fiery until McIntyre sent him over the top rope, then over the announce desk. McIntyre got Zayn on his shoulders and got to the second rope looking for a White Noise, but Zayn countered with a sunset flip power bomb. McIntyre kicked out, then hit Zayn with a Glasgow Kiss. He got in the corner and looked for a Claymore, but Zayn countered with a kick, then a Blue Thunder Bomb. McIntyre baited Zayn to get out of the ring, then connected with the Claymore when Zayn got back inside. McIntyre got Zayn's shoulders on the mat to emerge victorious in his first match back.