Kevin Owens Crashes Netflix Kickoff Event Calls Himself 'True WWE Champion'

After decimating Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a package piledriver after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, Kevin Owens is now claiming he is the new champion, and showed up to 'WWE Raw's" Netflix kickoff event at the company's headquarters with the winged eagle championship on Wednesday. WWE posted the video of Owens' arrival to the event, which he admits he wasn't invited to, to X (formerly Twitter), and his subsequent conversation with Michael Cole. Owens, microphone in hand, stormed in to the press conference on an upper level amongst fans, and said the "true, rightful" WWE Champion had arrived.

"How is it that the true WWE Champion has to sneak in? Terrible security, by the way, and steal a microphone to be a part of this? I belong here. I am your WWE Champion," he said.

Cole countered that he was confused, because Owens wasn't cutting a promo in a car from the parking lot, which "The Prize Fighter" has been known to do in the weeks he had been banned from "WWE SmackDown" following a piledriver attack on Randy Orton. Cole called Owens "delusion" and "a bum." Security ran up to Owens and told him he had to go.

"I just need to tell you, December 26, my first show as WWE Champion, in Jacksonville," Owens said, before his microphone was shut off and he was ushered away by security.

WWE provided a health update on Rhodes on Monday and said the champion was diagnosed with "axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm." With WWE stars likely taking time off due to the holidays, Rhodes may not be seen on WWE television until "Raw" on January 6.