Kevin Owens On Being Banned From This Week's WWE SmackDown: 'I'm Just Doing My Job'

After shelving Randy Orton for an indefinite amount of time just one week ago, Kevin Owens was barred from Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Owens posted a heated promo onto social media in response, and called out the injustice done to him — past and previous — by Nick Aldis, Triple H, Orton, and the "golden boy," WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

"You know, it's getting harder and harder to do my job," Owens opened. "Because I keep suffering consequences for things that are absolutely not my fault."

The two-minute video, captioned "Injustice," featured Owens sitting in his car after being turned away from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, where Friday's episode of "SmackDown" was set to take place. Owens claimed that he was "just doing [his] job" when he attacked Orton, and reiterated to viewers his initial attempts to avoid an official match with Orton. The ensuing violence against "The Viper," Owens reasoned, was the natural consequence of Orton's insistent plea to WWE officials for a fight at Crown Jewel.

"I did precisely what Triple H tried to warn Randy Orton of!" Owens defended. "And, again, last week — all I did was do what they asked me to do, [because] Randy showed up and called me out to the ring, and I showed up, and now I'm in trouble because I put Randy Orton on the shelf? That is absolute nonsense. It's not fair."

Owens pointed out the hypocrisy of Aldis' appeasement of Rhodes, who demanded Owens show up to the upcoming November 22 episode of "SmackDown" to face him. Despite his displeasure, Owens confirmed that he will be present at the upcoming Salt Lake City-based episode of "SmackDown," though he was sure to remind everybody that he was doing so purely for himself.

"But everyone needs to remember one thing when I show up next Friday," Owens warned. "I'm just doing what you all want me to do. I'm just doing my job."