WWE Provides Update On Randy Orton After Kevin Owens Piledriver Attack On SmackDown

WWE has provided a medical status update on Randy Orton after he was attacked by Kevin Owens on the November 8 episode of "SmackDown." On Friday, Orton was stretchered out after Owens spiked him on the mat with a piledriver. WWE has since confirmed he will be sidelined indefinitely in an announcement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter).

"BREAKING: After last night's brutal attack by Kevin Owens on #SmackDown, Randy Orton has been diagnosed with a cervical cord neurapraxia. There is no timetable for his return," the announcement read.

Orton's sidelining could serve as the segue back into Owens' feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Friday nights. Hostilities between Orton and Owens grew out of those originally started by "KO" against "The American Nightmare," owing to the champ working with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood last month. Rhodes joined Orton as he was stretchered out of the building on Friday, and it's likely he will seek vengeance after losing his only friend on "SmackDown."

Rhodes' last title defense came against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match in September, having defeated Gunther at last weekend's Crown Jewel PLE to become the inaugural men's Crown Jewel Champion. With WWE Survivor Series on the horizon, Rhodes could find himself defending his gold against his former friend. Owens and Rhodes previously clashed for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash In Berlin and hugged it out afterward — but there probably won't be any love shown following their next encounter.