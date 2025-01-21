Sami Zayn Passionately Declares Entry In 2025 Royal Rumble, Interrupted By Old Friend

Sami Zayn declared himself a participant in the upcoming Royal Rumble with an impassioned promo during "WWE Raw." Zayn made his entrance after Karrion Kross had named him as someone with whom he has issues during an interview with Jackie Redmond, announcing in the ring that he had joined the field of already-announced Rumble entrants. He recalled being told that he had been putting others above himself, before making it clear he felt he was a part of the upper echelon of WWE; those he would consider to be in that class with him had already declared for the Rumble, he said, but the difference between them and him was they had a world title to their name while he did not. Zayn then affirmed that while has led a great life and career, he still very much wants to reach the top.

Self-styled "rightful WWE Champion" Kevin Owens then made his entrance, admitting that he was upset by Zayn's reunion with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, he explained that he felt it was different to when the actual WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, had done so at Bad Blood. Owens likened his and Zayn's relationship to that between Zayn and Reigns, reasoning that both he and Reigns had done awful things to Zayn and he still forgave them. So he said he understood why he went back, and he believed that Zayn could win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Owens noted that he and Zayn have wrestled together and against one another at WrestleMania, but they have yet to do so for the WWE Championship, remarking that they could do that provided he beats Rhodes at the Rumble, and he left the ring by saying he knows Zayn has his back and he has his in return.