Kevin Owens Gets Physical With Triple H, Tries To Leave WWE SNME With 'Winged Eagle'

Following his loss to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens not only sent the champion out of the arena on a stretcher following a piledriver, but attempted to steal the historic winged eagle championship as well. Rhodes, who has been vocal about wanting to use the championship for years, got to wear the belt for one night only and was celebrating in the ring with it following his victory.

After hitting the piledriver, Owens took the championship and walked up the ramp to the stage, where he was confronted by Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows that Owens got into a fight on the stage with Triple H as he tried to take the championship to the back. Triple H intercepted him and knocked the title out of his hands. They got in each other's faces, and Triple H pushed Owens multiple times before an official got involved. According to PWInsider, Triple H took the championship after Owens was taken to the back. WWE later posted its own video to X.