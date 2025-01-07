CM Punk Dedicates WWE Raw Win To Chad Gilbert & Chris Bey, Says Royal Rumble Is Next

CM Punk made history on this week's "WWE Raw," becoming the first to win the main event of the Netflix era of the show, and he had fighting words following his victory over Seth Rollins.

Punk, in the post-match interview with Jackie Redmond following "Raw," passionately spoke about what the win means to him, outlined his immediate goals in WWE, and also dedicated the win to two of his pals — Chad Gilbert and Chris Bey.

"46 [his age] is just a number and so is No. 1, that's exactly what I am and that's exactly what I have been saying since I got here, in 2005. Maybe I took a 10-year vacation, but I'm back and better than ever, and nobody's touching me: BITW — Best in the World. That's what it means. Straight Edge means I'm better than you. I'm coming for all the gold in '25 — Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania. Netflix [is] the biggest thing I've done in my entire life," he said. "This match is for Chad Gilbert, this match is for Chris Bey, and this match is for me."

Both people mentioned by Punk in his post-match promo have had to deal with health issues in recent years. Chad Gilbert, who is a musician, has known Punk for several years, and the WWE star dedicating the match to him is perhaps due to Gilbert currently battling cancer. Punk had also referenced the musician last year on the "Raw" after Royal Rumble. TNA Wrestling's Chris Bey suffered a nasty neck injury during an Impact taping in October, which required him to undergo surgery.

Punk has seemingly set his sights on winning the men's Royal Rumble match, which he came close to winning last year, as he was in the final two with eventual winner Cody Rhodes. This year's Rumble will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the men's Rumble match already has two big name stars confirmed — Punk and John Cena.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.