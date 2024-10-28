Backstage Update On 'Serious' Injury Suffered By TNA's Chris Bey

Last night, during a taping of "TNA Impact!" in Detroit, Michigan, wrestler Chris Bey suffered a serious injury that resulted in the show being brought to an immediate end. Fightful Select has offered additional details on what occurred, with the report stating that Bey went to the hospital with a neck injury and underwent successful surgery. Beyond confirming that the injury involved his neck and he is in recovery, details will remain private for now.

The injury seemingly occurred during the main event of the television taping, with Bey and tag team partner Ace Austin challenging Matt and Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Just two nights before, both teams took part in a three-way tag bout that saw the title change hands from Bryan Myers and Eddie Edwards to the Hardy brothers.

Bey has been a stalwart member of the TNA/Impact Wrestling roster for years, with Fightful's report stating that he is "widely adored" backstage. Bey and Austin have previously held the TNA World Tag Team Championship three times, with their most recent reign lasting from July 2024 until September. Bey has also held the company's X-Division Championship, as well as capturing titles throughout the independent wrestling world.

In addition to his work in TNA, Bey has made appearances in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, maintaining membership in the TNA wing of Bullet Club. The wrestler also made one WWE appearance just a few years into his career, facing Ariya Daivari on an episode of "205 Live" in 2019.

The Wrestling Inc. team would like to offer its thoughts to Chris Bey and his family throughout his recovery.