Bayley Switches WWE Brands, Declares For 2025 Women's Royal Rumble

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley is back to where she started her main roster career, "WWE Raw." Despite Adam Pearce making the announcement about Bayley's roster change, via "transfer window," on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the day, Bayley herself let it be known during a backstage segment on "Raw" ahead of her match against "WWE SmackDown's" Nia Jax.

During her backstage announcement, Bayley also declared for the Royal Rumble on February 1. She won last year's event and went on to defeat former Damage CNTRL stablemate IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women's title. It was Bayley's "Raw" opponent, Jax, who took the title from her at SummerSlam that year. Bayley joins Jax amongst the only women who have declared themselves for the Rumble match so far.

Bayley also appeared on "WWE NXT" last week, to seemingly attempt to give former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez advice, but Perez attacked her in the middle of the ring. "The Prodigy" invited Bayley to return to "NXT" this week in a "SmackDown" digital exclusive.