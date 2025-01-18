Video: NXT Star Roxanne Perez Challenges Bayley To Appear On Tuesday's Episode

Two former NXT Women's Champions might be colliding soon, after what was supposed to be a generous, sisterly, heart-to-heart talk regarding Perez's future turned into an all-out brawl on this past Tuesday's "WWE NXT." Roxanne Perez wants another go at Bayley, laying down the gauntlet for another face-to-face confrontation. Sitting ringside at last night's "WWE SmackDown," Perez couldn't help but snicker when she saw "The Role Model" lose the opportunity to recapture the WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in the main event. In a "SmackDown" digital exclusive interview, "The Prodigy" invited Bayley to return to the developmental territory and "take some notes" on how to be a successful champion.

"I always thought that I was the big fan, but it seems like she's actually mine since she wants to show up at my show and stick her nose in my business. So, yeah, Bayley. Come on down. Come back, and maybe this time around, I can give you some notes on how to be a champion since I don't think you got it anymore," Perez declared confidently.

Perez, who is one of only three to hold the NXT Women's Championship multiple times (along with Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler), ended her unrelenting second reign against Japanese sensation Giulia in a towering title defense at New Year's Evil last week. Meanwhile, Bayley, who only captured the NXT Women's Title once in her career, remains confident that gold will reappear in her sights after losing the Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam last August. She is the first woman in WWE history to be a Grand Slam Champion. As of this report, it has not been confirmed if Bayley has accepted this invite.

