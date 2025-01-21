Rhea Ripley Set For Action At WWE SNME

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is heading to Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, and she'll put her title on the line against former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. Before "WWE Raw" went on the air, Jax attacked Ripley as she made her way into the arena. The pair started to feud last week when Jax interrupted Ripley's celebration after she defeated Liv Morgan for the title on the "Raw" Netflix debut.

After interrupting Ripley on Friday, Jax declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble and took shots at Bayley, who was in the audience. Bayley hopped the barricade and she and Ripley beat up on Jax. Bayley, who announced she is now on the "Raw" roster via the transfer window, had a match against Jax, and took the loss. Following the bout, Ripley ran down the ramp to beat down Jax and the pair had to be separated by security. Ripley got on the microphone and challenge Jax to the championship match on Saturday.

Their match joins the card that includes World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defending against Jey Uso, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Sheamus, and Jacob Fatu facing Braun Strowman.