Charlotte Flair Teases WWE Return As One-Year Anniversary Of Knee Injury Looms

Multiple-time WWE women's champion Charlotte Flair has been on the shelf for almost a year following a serious knee injury sustained on an episode of "WWE SmackDown," but she's teasing a comeback as the anniversary of the injury approaches. Flair posted a short clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) of ice melting and breaking, revealing a diamond with her image and name in the center. "The Queen" captioned the post with a simple trio of diamond emojis while fans in the comments immediately began speculating as to when Flair will make her return to the blue brand.

Flair was injured on the December 8, 2023 episode of "SmackDown" during a match with Asuka, tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Despite the severity of the injury, Flair claimed at the beginning of this year she was ahead of schedule, and often posts social media videos of her rehabilitation and workouts on her Instagram account. As of September, there was no timeline for her return, though Fightful Select reported preliminary creative plans were brought up backstage for Flair that included current WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. WWE sources told Fightful that they didn't expect Flair to wrestle at any point before the end of the year.

