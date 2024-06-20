Injured WWE Star Charlotte Flair Provides Promising Update On Her Recovery

Charlotte Flair's ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury wasn't going to heal overnight, but after a series of optimistic reports from close confidantes and Flair herself, WWE fans have been waiting in cautious anticipation for the return of "The Queen." Flair recently gave fans some more reason to hope for an imminent return, as she took to Instagram to post an injury update.

The video features Flair in a Biodex testing machine, furiously kicking her injured leg. "The Queen"'s face is red, and her knuckles are white as she grips the seat's handles to stabilize herself as she pushes herself to the limit.

Today marked Flair's first Biodex test, specifically an isokinetic test. Isokinetic tests are considered one of the most objective ways to determine a moving muscle's endurance, strength, and rate of force development, or how fast Flair can develop force in her surgical leg. According to Flair, she needed to be "in the 40% or less deficit" compared to her non-injured leg. Essentially, her injured leg's strength needed to be no more than 40% less powerful than her non-injured leg in order to be considered on track for recovery. Flair excitedly shared that the deficit in her quad strength was "20% or less," and that in some measurements, her injured leg was actually stronger than her non-injured leg. These hopeful statistics imply that her recovery is well ahead of schedule, and is going smoothly.

Flair ended the post by expressing an excitement to resume in-ring activity. Several WWE stars extended their good wishes to Flair, with Carmella posting several applause emojis and Dakota Kai expressing her support with some choice muscle emojis.

As of writing, Flair has been out of action for six months. "The Queen" could resume in-ring action in September 2024, at the absolute earliest. There have been no reported plans regarding Flair's return from a creative standpoint at this time.