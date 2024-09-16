Backstage Update On WWE Star Charlotte Flair's Injury Status

It has been over nine months since Charlotte Flair last performed in a WWE ring. The 38-year old last wrestled on the December 8, 2023 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where she tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus during a match with Asuka, and many people have wondered when Flair will return to action given the severity of her injury. Thankfully for her fans, there has been some positive progress.

According to Fightful Select, preliminary creative plans have been brought up backstage in WWE, with current WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax, and the current holder of the Money in the Bank contract, Tiffany Stratton, among the names linked with said plans. While these plans have at least been talked about, Fightful noted that WWE sources know that Flair is not medically cleared to compete just yet, and will still be on the shelf for some time given how bad her injury was. WWE sources confirmed that these plans won't be put into place until she is cleared to compete, but that there is at least an idea of what Flair will do when she comes back.

2024 is rapidly drawing to a close, and WWE sources told Fightful that they didn't expect Flair to wrestle at any point during the year. However, if there is anyone who's capable of healing up ahead of schedule, it's "The Queen." The 14-time Women's Champion claimed at the start of the year that she was in fact ahead of schedule, as she had been posting videos of herself exercising on social media. However, it was too early to put an official timeframe on when she would be back in the ring.

