Report: Former WWE Champ Expected At Royal Rumble 2025

As the 2025 Royal Rumble draws closer, rumors, reports, and speculation as to who could potentially show up and win the Rumble matches have ramped up massively. Already, the likes of Jordynne Grace and Omos have been reported to be in Indianapolis on February 1, while stars like TNA World Champion Joe Hendry have teased potentially showing up at the event in recent weeks. However, one person who fans have been anticipating for a long time looks set to be part of the festivities.

PWInsiderElite reports that Becky Lynch is set to be at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, claiming that WWE will do their best to keep her from being spotted, as the assumption by many within the company is that Lynch will be one of the surprise entrants in the women's Rumble match. However, that has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing. Lynch has not been seen on WWE TV for some time, despite reportedly signing a new deal with the company, last publicly appearing at the Netflix headquarters in late 2024 to promote the debut of "WWE Raw" on the streaming service.

Lynch was one of the biggest names in all of wrestling during 2024 when it came to contract news. Unlike stars like Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and her husband Seth Rollins, the former Women's World Champion actually allowed her WWE contract to expire. However, it was assumed by many that she would remain loyal to WWE instead of seeking out other opportunities with companies like AEW, and that she would simply use her time away from the ring to focus on being a mother, promoting her new book, and recharging her batteries after several grueling years on the road as one of the biggest stars in WWE.