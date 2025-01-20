Backstage News On Becky Lynch's Current WWE Status

WWE star Becky Lynch has not been seen on television since the May 27 edition of "WWE Raw," when she wrestled Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage match. At the beginning of the year, it was speculated that the five-time Women's Champion would be returning on the first episode of "Raw" on Netflix, especially after she was seen in an advertisement for the show, but the rumors never came to fruition. Lynch's contract also expired last June and had become a free agent, but it was reported that "Big Time Becks" signed a new deal with WWE at the beginning of the year, and that her return was on the horizon. Fightful Select, has now confirmed that Lynch is still with the company, but there is still uncertainty about her comeback date.

"She's under contract and has been for some time. She was not planned for WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. She wasn't at the show. As best I know in December, WrestleMania plans had not been nailed down for her, nor had a specific return date."

A recent report claimed that Lynch's absence from the "Raw" on Netflix premiere was due to The Undertaker's appearance on the show, who was seen celebrating with Rhea Ripley after she defeated Morgan for the Women's World Championship. The report also suggests that Lynch was going to confront Ripley after her victory, but plans were scrapped for "The Deadman" to get involved.