Backstage Report On Becky Lynch's WWE Status, Expected Presence At Raw Netflix Debut

Due to her appearance in a Netflix trailer for "WWE Raw," many fans expected Becky Lynch to pop up at the red brand's official debut on the streaming platform, which emanated from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles last night. According to Fightful Select, many WWE talents expected it as well. By the time the closing event credits rolled, however, Lynch was nowhere to be found. A new report has since provided an update on Lynch's whereabouts as well as her overall status with WWE.

Per Fightful Select, WWE had not factored Lynch into the Netflix premiere of "Raw," despite other reports indicating that an appearance from her was cut. The outlet further notes that "The Man" was not in the Los Angeles area at all on Monday. Other reports claimed that WWE initially penciled in "The Man" for an appearance following the WWE Women's World Championship between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, but later altered plans to feature WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker posing alongside Ripley instead.

Regarding Lynch's future in WWE, Fightful indicates that she has agreed to a new deal with WWE, though the length of it was not disclosed. Her previous contract expired in the spring of 2024, with multiple big money offers set to follow it. Ultimately, though, Lynch was forecasted to continue forth with WWE following a brief stint as a free agent.

As of late 2024, neither of Lynch's WrestleMania 41 nor return plans were reportedly solidified. A separate report from early January 2025, however, suggested that impending Lynch's return will factor into "high-level" WrestleMania plans. Lynch last wrestled on the May 27, 2024 episode of "WWE Raw" in a losing effort to Liv Morgan inside a steel cage.