Becky Lynch's 'Impending' WWE Return Reportedly Being Factored Into WrestleMania Plans

Becky Lynch's is widely considered one of the most successful women to grace a WWE ring, but the Women's Grand Slam champion hasn't been seen since her contract expired in June 2024. That said, she's widely been expected to re-sign, and has been featured in some WWE promotional material ahead of "WWE Raw's" move to Netflix. In another indication that the "The Man's" WWE return is nigh, the supposed insider X account WrestleVotes reported early Thursday that WWE is keeping Lynch's "impending return" in mind as they embark on the road to WrestleMania 41.

"Sources confirm Becky Lynch's impending return will factor heavily into high-level WrestleMania plans as the road to Las Vegas begins," WrestleVotes posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). What these plans exactly are remain uncertain, and no further details about Lynch's return to WWE programming have been disclosed as of writing.

Sources confirm Becky Lynch's impending return will factor heavily into high-level WrestleMania plans as the road to Las Vegas begins. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 2, 2025

Fans expressed their dream matches for "The Man," many of which include match-ups involving current WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Other names close to Lynch and Morgan, such as Seth Rollins, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley have also been posited as potential players in Lynch's WrestleMania 41 plans. One fan expressed an interest repeating an NXT Women's Championship match, and proposed that Lynch face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Lynch's last match on WWE programming saw her lose a Steel Cage match against Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship; Morgan's current world title reign began when she dethroned Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Lynch's WrestleMania record currently stands at three victories and four losses, and if the rumors are true, she'll look to improve it in Las Vegas.