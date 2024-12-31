WWE Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals Set

The finals for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament are set for "WWE Raw" on January 13, a week after the show moves to Netflix, and it will be Lyra Valkyria taking on Dakota Kai for the honor of being the first woman to hold the championship. The women of Damage CNTRL hoped to face each other in the finals, but Valkyria defeated IYO SKY and Kai was victorious over Zoey Stark on Monday night's "Raw."

Pure Fusion Collective's Stark controlled Kai at the beginning of the match, getting her out of the ring and hung up on the ropes once back inside it. Kai was able to get her momentum back and hit a Pele Kick on Stark to move on to the finals in San Jose, California. She was seen later in the night watching from a box suite in the arena, cheering on her stablemate.

Valkyria dominated a good portion of the match and started it off hot. She sent SKY into the corner with a huge dropkick, then hit a tornado DDT, but Sky kicked out. The pair battled back and forth, and SKY hit a moonsault on Valkyria to the floor before getting her back into the ring to hit a meteora, but couldn't get back to the top rope to hit another moonsault. Valkyria won when she countered a pin attempt from SKY and rolled her up, making sure her own shoulders were up off the mat.