Becky Lynch Appears In WWE Raw Netflix Teaser

It's been quite some time since Becky Lynch has been seen on WWE TV, but evidence for her impending return continues to mount. The latest tease is Lynch's presence in the official Netflix trailer for "WWE Raw," set to stream live on the platform beginning on January 6, 2025.

Lynch appears in one brief shot near the end of the teaser, standing in the ring and looking over her shoulder towards the camera. Other WWE stars featured in the teaser include Lynch's husband Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, The New Day, and more. Several performers currently on the "WWE SmackDown" roster were also seen in the video, such as Roman Reigns and Bayley.

It's not clear if any one wrestler's presence in the teaser is a hint towards their appearance on the debut episode, as it was reported yesterday that Randy Orton is not expected on the "Raw" Netflix premiere, though he is featured in the trailer. As of today, three bouts have been announced for the show, with Reigns taking on Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, and the long-awaited grudge match between CM Punk and Rollins.

As for Lynch, the former world champion has been featured in promotional materials for the company despite the fact that Lynch's WWE contract reportedly expired over the summer, making her a free agent. It's been widely believed that she'd return to the company when she was ready, and that moment seems to be quickly approaching. Lynch's last onscreen appearance was during the May 27 edition of "WWE Raw," when she lost the Women's World Championship to Morgan in a Steel Cage match.