Backstage Report On Randy Orton's Status For WWE Raw Netflix Debut On 1/6

The debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix is fast approaching, but it seems like one iconic WWE star won't be making an appearance on the show. Randy Orton was taken out with a piledriver by Kevin Owens on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in November, following the brawl that prevented their Crown Jewel match from taking place. According to Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone on X, Orton is not currently scheduled to be part of the debut episode of "Raw" on Netflix.

"I've had a bunch of people inquire about the status of Randy Orton regarding January 6," Featherstone wrote. "I've been informed that he is currently not scheduled to be a part of the debut episode of #WWERaw on Netflix."

Orton and Owens were set to face off in Saudi Arabia as their feud, caused by Owens believing Orton was taking the side of Owens' nemesis, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, continued. Instead of the bell ringing on their grudge match, the opponents brawled around the arena before Owens hit an elbow drop off a guardrail in the crowd to Orton. The following "SmackDown," Owens hit the banned move and Orton was taken out on a stretcher. "The Viper" has not returned to WWE television since, and Owens hit a package piledriver on Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event, causing a similar scene, with Rhodes being taken out of the arena on a stretcher as well. Without Orton or Rhodes to stop him, Owens took the beloved Winged Eagle championship as his own, and has declared himself the "real" WWE Champion.