Report: Return Of Top WWE Star Cut From Raw Netflix Debut In Favor Of The Undertaker

WWE reportedly had plans for the return of a former WWE Women's Champion for the "WWE Raw" on Netflix debut, but scrapped it for The Undertaker's brief appearance on the show.

As per "Bodyslam," Becky Lynch, who has been away from WWE since last May, was supposed to appear following Rhea Ripley's win over Liv Morgan. The report claims that WWE decided to change from the original idea, which was for Lynch to get involved after the Ripley-Morgan Women's World Championship match. The report, though, revealed that Lynch will return to WWE television soon, and fans will quickly learn about her storyline heading into WrestleMania 41. The Irish star was reportedly in Los Angeles ahead of the landmark event that was held in the Intuit Dome.

A recent report claimed that Lynch has been penciled in for "high-level WrestleMania" plans and could return soon.

Ripley defeated Morgan to win back the title that she had to relinquish last April after she suffered an injury at the hands of Morgan. She also exacted some revenge from Dominik Mysterio, who tried to patch things up with her after she regained her championship, landing a nasty low blow and following it up with a Riptide. Following the win, The Undertaker appeared on his motorbike, performing a lap around the ring before appearing beside Ripley and raising his fist in unison with Ripley, seemingly giving her the rub.

The Undertaker was one of many former stars who were in attendance for this Monday's "Raw," which included the likes of Nikki Bella, Hulk Hogan, and Jimmy Hart, while celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Gabriel Iglesias, Stephen Amell, Travis Scott, Macaulay Culkin, and Ashton Kutcher were also in attendance.