Absent WWE Star Reportedly In Town For WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble Weekend

If there's one thing WWE fans love about the Royal Rumble, it's the element of surprise. While some of the biggest stars in the company have already declared their intentions of outlasting 29 other performers and going on to WrestleMania 41, the company always has a few tricks up its sleeve to catch everyone off-guard, and according to recent reports, two big names could be involved in the festivities on February 1.

According to PWInsider Elite, WWE is planning on bringing Omos to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this weekend. Fightful Select have also confirmed this report, stating that his name has been discussed internally for the Rumble match, but whether he will actually be one of the 30 entrants in the men's bout is still up for debate. Many people within WWE already assumed that Omos would be involved in some capacity, after he recently announced he would be returning to the company following a successful run with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship. Those within WWE were impressed with his run in NOAH, and his willingness to go to Japan at all, and given the company primarily used him for battle royals before his excursion, there is every chance he could be involved this Saturday.

PWInsider Elite also reports that Jordynne Grace will be in Indianapolis on Saturday . The former TNA Knockouts World Champion reportedly put pen to paper on a multi-year contract with WWE a few days ago, and it makes sense for her to be involved in the women's Rumble. However, Grace has since shot down these claims, stating that she will be with her family for her mother's 50th birthday over the weekend. As we all know in wrestling, though, anything is possible.