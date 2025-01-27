Long-Absent WWE Star Expected To Return For 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match

With the Royal Rumble getting ever closer, speculation is ramping up regarding some of the big surprises WWE might have in store for the men's and women's matches. Whether it's stars potentially returning from injury like Ilja Dragunov, stars from TNA like Joe Hendry, or in this instance, someone who has been on an excursion. Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer speculated on whether Omos will be returning for the Royal Rumble given he recently announced that he is heading back to WWE after a successful spell with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

"Jack Morris and Omos wrestled Kaito Kiyomiya and Galeno Del Mal in a tag team title match this weekend, and Omos and Morris won and then Omos said he was going back to WWE which makes people think he's going back for the Rumble, vacating the titles. I don't know the backstory here; I've heard many different speculations which would be all the speculations you would probably her anyway, you know? WWE pulled him, and he didn't do the job on the way out which — if it was going to be his last night they could have beat Morris, I'm sure they're not allowed to beat him which is fine, they could have beaten Morris. They decided not to, ultimately it was NOAH's choice in this matter."

While it's unclear as to why Omos is going back to WWE so soon, or which company made the final decision, what is clear is that NOAH did not allow Omos to simply hand his GHC Tag Team Championship to Daga for him to take his place, meaning that the belts have officially been vacated.

