Backstage News On Ilja Dragunov's Injury Recovery

Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov may be returning to the ring sooner rather than later.

According to Fightful Select, Dragunov has been spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, training for his return. The outlet said Dragunov was not there for rehab on his torn ACL, but rather taking part in traditional training. He was also reportedly not wearing any support gear for the injury.

Dragunov was injured back at the end of September while working a house show in a match with GUNTHER. He suffered a suspected torn ACL and was said to be out of action for around six to nine months. WWE posted a video to social media at the time, where Dragunov could be seen leaving the ring of his own volition, but he hobbled up the ramp without putting weight on his right leg.

Initially a standout talent in WWE's UK developmental program, Dragunov was the first wrestler to defeat Gunther (then known as WALTER), ending his 870-day reign as champion. Dragunov was called up from "WWE NXT" to the main event scene after losing the NXT Championship to Trick Williams at "NXT" Spring Breakin'. He was drafted to "WWE Raw" at the end of April. He had just begun to settle in on the brand before his injury, and was involved in a fatal four-way match for a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Fightful reported they had not heard of any creative plans for Dragunov or if he would be returning immediately.